Strs Ohio Cuts Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Edison International were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 70.7% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 263.2% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX opened at $67.62 on Thursday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $68.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.63. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.84%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

