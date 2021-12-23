New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 300 Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Scholastic by 2.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Scholastic by 9.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Scholastic by 4.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Scholastic by 1.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 8.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Scholastic from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

SCHL stock opened at $40.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.76. Scholastic Co. has a 52 week low of $22.94 and a 52 week high of $40.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. Scholastic had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $259.80 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

In related news, CAO Paul Hukkanen sold 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $46,003.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.