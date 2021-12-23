Contrasting Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) & TransAlta (NYSE:TAC)

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) and TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Pinnacle West Capital pays an annual dividend of $3.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. TransAlta pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Pinnacle West Capital pays out 67.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TransAlta pays out -8.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pinnacle West Capital has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years and TransAlta has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Pinnacle West Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Pinnacle West Capital and TransAlta’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle West Capital $3.59 billion 2.16 $550.56 million $5.06 13.55 TransAlta $1.57 billion 1.92 -$214.25 million ($1.93) -5.76

Pinnacle West Capital has higher revenue and earnings than TransAlta. TransAlta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pinnacle West Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Pinnacle West Capital and TransAlta, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle West Capital 3 5 3 0 2.00 TransAlta 0 2 6 0 2.75

Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus price target of $75.65, indicating a potential upside of 10.35%. TransAlta has a consensus price target of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 46.13%. Given TransAlta’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TransAlta is more favorable than Pinnacle West Capital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.2% of Pinnacle West Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of TransAlta shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Pinnacle West Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Pinnacle West Capital has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransAlta has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pinnacle West Capital and TransAlta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle West Capital 15.26% 9.70% 2.76% TransAlta -23.44% 5.17% 1.22%

Summary

Pinnacle West Capital beats TransAlta on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co. The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, and Hydro segments are responsible for constructing, operating and maintaining its electrical generation. The Energy Marketing segment engages in marketing its production through short-term and long-term contracts. The Corporate segment deals with its central financial, legal, administrative, and investing functions. The company was founded by William Maxwell Aitken in 1909 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

