Strs Ohio Has $711,000 Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 27.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 7.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,308 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $244,000. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PFS opened at $24.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.34. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.35 and a 1 year high of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $99.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 35.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

