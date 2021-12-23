Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Holdings Lifted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 216.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,248 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $273,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 780 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $34,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,518 shares of company stock valued at $371,654. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $38.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.35 and its 200 day moving average is $40.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.26 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.29.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

