Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.15% of Waterstone Financial worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Waterstone Financial by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Waterstone Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,690 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Waterstone Financial by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,001 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Waterstone Financial by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 33,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Waterstone Financial by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

WSBF stock opened at $21.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.22. The stock has a market cap of $541.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.30.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.18. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 28.31%. The company had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Waterstone Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.89%. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 5,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $125,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 9,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $207,840.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waterstone Financial Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

