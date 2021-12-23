Strs Ohio Sells 3,100 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 116.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 40.7% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $18.35 on Thursday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $56.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.65 and its 200 day moving average is $30.11.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.68% and a negative net margin of 7,784.36%. The business had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGTX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

