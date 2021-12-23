Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 988.6% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 192,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 174,497 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 18.8% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 329,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 52,223 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 74.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 5.7% in the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 45,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 50.6% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 32,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 11,043 shares during the period. 43.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $148,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

GBDC stock opened at $15.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.61. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a current ratio of 8.29.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $71.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.70 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 110.79% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. This is an increase from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 59.41%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GBDC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

