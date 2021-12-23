Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 14.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $49,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $108,000. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $37.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.14. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $86.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger Jeffs acquired 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $147,335.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark E. Saad acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.53 per share, for a total transaction of $103,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,477 shares of company stock worth $269,634. Company insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXSM. Mizuho lowered their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.89.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

