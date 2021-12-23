Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trupanion news, insider Margaret Tooth sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $25,587.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total transaction of $432,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,372 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,107. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $129.50 on Thursday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.74 and a 12 month high of $158.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.87 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.15.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $181.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $126.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.40.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

