Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $224,000 Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,864 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AM. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.6% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 6.5% during the third quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.2% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 106,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 5.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 1.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 97,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. 51.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream stock opened at $9.54 on Thursday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $11.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 3.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.43%.

In related news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $78,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

