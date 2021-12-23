August J. Troendle Sells 22,734 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 22,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.57, for a total value of $4,832,566.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $221.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.70 and a 200 day moving average of $193.32. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.74 and a 52 week high of $231.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 37.6% in the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Medpace by 22.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Medpace by 7.8% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Medpace by 12.1% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its holdings in Medpace by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

