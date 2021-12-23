August J. Troendle Sells 30,605 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 30,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $6,536,921.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Medpace stock opened at $221.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.32. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.74 and a twelve month high of $231.00. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 1.32.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 602.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,143,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,433,000 after buying an additional 980,774 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 460,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,342,000 after purchasing an additional 249,531 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth $39,773,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth $13,975,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Medpace by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 142,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,156,000 after purchasing an additional 72,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

