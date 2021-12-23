Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L Buys 2,761,748 Shares

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 2,761,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $32,478,156.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, December 16th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 1,876,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $19,622,960.00.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.47. The company has a market cap of $903.53 million, a P/E ratio of 225.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $170.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.90 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 29.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,233,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,552,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,666,000 after purchasing an additional 188,411 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 311.2% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,495,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 22.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,901,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,634,000 after purchasing an additional 527,447 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 21.5% during the second quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,119,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,969,000 after purchasing an additional 374,708 shares during the period.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

