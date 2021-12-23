Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD) traded up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.67. 147,617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 134,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 355.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.59. The company has a market cap of C$145.35 million and a P/E ratio of -0.96.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile (TSE:MPVD)

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© diamond mine comprising four mining leases covering an area of 10,353 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 106,202 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

