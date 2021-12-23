Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,594.00

Telecom Plus PLC (LON:TEP) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,594 ($21.06) and last traded at GBX 1,560 ($20.61), with a volume of 14179 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,574 ($20.80).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,370.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,198.56. The firm has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.36) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. Telecom Plus’s payout ratio is currently 1.46%.

In other Telecom Plus news, insider Charles Wigoder sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,450 ($19.16), for a total transaction of £29,000,000 ($38,314,176.25).

Telecom Plus Company Profile (LON:TEP)

Telecom Plus PLC provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Customer Acquisition and Customer Management. The Customer Acquisition segment sells a range of equipment, including mobile phone handsets and wireless Internet routers to customers. The Customer Management segment supplies fixed telephony, mobile telephony, gas, electricity, Internet, home insurance, and boiler installation services to residential and small business customers.

