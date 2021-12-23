Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.84

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.84 and last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 106765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0026 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 27.6% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 18,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 84.5% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,523 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 100.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 46,901 shares during the period.

About Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

