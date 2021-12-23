Timken (NYSE:TKR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $62.96

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $62.96 and last traded at $63.93, with a volume of 897482 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.70.

Get Timken alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.66.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.75%.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $670,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Timken (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.