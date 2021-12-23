Bank of America Corp DE Sells 13,501 Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 827,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,501 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $106,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the second quarter worth $426,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 54,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF stock opened at $118.07 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 52-week low of $109.59 and a 52-week high of $133.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.58.

