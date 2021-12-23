Bank of America Corp DE Sells 13,501 Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 827,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,501 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $106,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XHE. FMR LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 36.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 29.3% during the second quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 4,104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XHE stock opened at $118.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.58. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 52 week low of $109.59 and a 52 week high of $133.87.

