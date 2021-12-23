Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,527,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750,879 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.19% of First Horizon worth $112,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,470,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,267 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 178.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,359,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,211,541 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,838,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,018,000 after acquiring an additional 664,811 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,633,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,185,000 after acquiring an additional 101,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,821,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,162,000 after acquiring an additional 68,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon stock opened at $15.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.51.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.91 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FHN. UBS Group cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

