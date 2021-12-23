Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.09% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2,780.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 74.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 456.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 21.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GHL stock opened at $17.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $20.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.86 million, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.49. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 96.90%. The company had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GHL shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.63.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

