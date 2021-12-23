Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,289,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,738 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.76% of GoDaddy worth $112,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank raised its stake in GoDaddy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in GoDaddy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in GoDaddy by 13.8% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in GoDaddy by 293.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 8.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 5,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GDDY. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.54.

In other news, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $212,349.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,168 shares of company stock worth $2,446,358 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $75.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.50. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.70 and a 52 week high of $93.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.35, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.97.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 419.14%. The company had revenue of $964.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

