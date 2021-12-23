NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,026 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in NV5 Global during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in NV5 Global by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

NVEE stock opened at $130.99 on Thursday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a one year low of $75.86 and a one year high of $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.42 and its 200 day moving average is $103.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.85.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $185.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $268,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,500 shares of company stock worth $5,821,200. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NV5 Global Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

