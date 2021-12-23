Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,342,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,782 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.05% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $102,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock opened at $29.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.30. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a fifty-two week low of $27.98 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96.

