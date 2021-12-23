Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 113,214 Shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,448,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,214 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 4.05% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $101,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGLB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $524,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 121,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,503,000 after acquiring an additional 11,944 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 92.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,659,000 after acquiring an additional 230,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,195,000.

Get iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $70.00 on Thursday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $64.82 and a 1-year high of $73.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.