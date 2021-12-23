Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,219,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 119,025 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $94,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DOX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 13.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,383,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,267,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,466 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 20.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,468,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,904 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 155.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,707,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,230 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,255,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,551,000 after acquiring an additional 786,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 512.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,626,000 after acquiring an additional 255,521 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOX stock opened at $73.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $67.40 and a 52-week high of $82.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

