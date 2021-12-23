Bank of America Corp DE Sells 70,802 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,677,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,802 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.05% of Aramark worth $99,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,624,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,746,000 after purchasing an additional 312,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,130,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,695 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,927,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,563,000 after purchasing an additional 474,056 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 518.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,323,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,989,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,183,000 after purchasing an additional 64,288 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARMK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aramark from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Aramark in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.71.

ARMK opened at $35.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.01. Aramark has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $43.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.25 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.15 and its 200-day moving average is $35.48.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Aramark’s payout ratio is -125.71%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

