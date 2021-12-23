Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Stock Holdings Increased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 42.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,850,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,939,563 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Barclays were worth $95,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,192,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,405,000 after purchasing an additional 83,460 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 11.4% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 81.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,028,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,576,000 after purchasing an additional 909,968 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the second quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Barclays by 234.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,356,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,093,000 after acquiring an additional 950,607 shares in the last quarter. 2.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19. The company has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $11.40.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Barclays had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BCS. UBS Group raised shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from 205.00 to 240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Barclays from 230.00 to 235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BCS raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.33.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

