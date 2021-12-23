Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Decreases Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 16.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 85,152,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,659,565,000 after buying an additional 1,910,972 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 471.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 312,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,125,000 after purchasing an additional 258,168 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 402.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 256,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,031,000 after purchasing an additional 205,343 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 575,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,517,000 after purchasing an additional 188,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,037.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 94,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 90,212 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $57.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.78. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $44.34 and a 1 year high of $58.42.

