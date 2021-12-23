Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $623,000 Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,268,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $183,108,000 after acquiring an additional 135,028 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 34.7% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 63,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 16,380 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 46.0% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 258,556 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,487,000 after acquiring an additional 81,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 58.1% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 647,304 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,268,000 after acquiring an additional 238,006 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $247,645. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $52.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.18. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

