Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 475 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B B H & B Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,178.80.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total value of $113,978,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,420.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,460.08 and its 200 day moving average is $3,436.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

