Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $238,000 in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,155 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Teradata by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 98,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Teradata by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd raised its position in shares of Teradata by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 25,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Teradata by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teradata in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $132,894.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $150,394.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,761 shares of company stock valued at $444,300 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradata stock opened at $43.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.45 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDC. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.30.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

