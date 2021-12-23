6,605 Shares in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 11.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 15,014 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 83,146 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,142 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 8,171 shares during the period.

NYSE:ALSN opened at $34.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.42. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.32 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 21.71%.

ALSN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut bought 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.59 per share, with a total value of $200,330.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $121,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

