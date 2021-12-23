Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 229,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 14,530 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 9.0% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 490,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,316,000 after acquiring an additional 40,630 shares during the period.

ALSN stock opened at $34.20 on Thursday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $46.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.42.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.32 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 51.91%. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.71%.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut bought 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.59 per share, with a total value of $200,330.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $121,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALSN. Morgan Stanley cut Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

