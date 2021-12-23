Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Makes New $296,000 Investment in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 211.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 186.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Myovant Sciences during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Myovant Sciences during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 103.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

MYOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.17.

MYOV opened at $16.66 on Thursday. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.02.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.40 per share, with a total value of $842,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $38,175.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,087 shares of company stock worth $428,638 in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

