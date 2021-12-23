Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $297,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $190.10 on Thursday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $151.95 and a 12 month high of $197.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.49.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

