Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 8,997 ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 40.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

In related news, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $145,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 23,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $477,722.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,188,325 shares of company stock worth $24,271,976 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

CHPT stock opened at $18.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.14. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.26 million. The business’s revenue was up 188.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CHPT shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.06.

ChargePoint Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT).

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.