Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 909 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 16.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,566 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Argan were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Argan by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Argan by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Argan by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Argan in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Argan by 98,160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $663,850 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

AGX stock opened at $38.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.85. Argan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.60 and a 12-month high of $55.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.55.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.31. Argan had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 13.57%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Argan’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

