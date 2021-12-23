FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of FRP worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FRPH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of FRP by 14.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of FRP by 84,733.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in FRP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in FRP by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FRP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPH opened at $57.89 on Thursday. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.75. The firm has a market cap of $544.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.65.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 101.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter.

In other FRP news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $61,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John D. Baker II bought 543 shares of FRP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.73 per share, for a total transaction of $30,261.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

