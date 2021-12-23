Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in IES were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IES by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 832,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,741,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in IES by 659.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 638,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,805,000 after purchasing an additional 554,588 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IES by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 616,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,642,000 after purchasing an additional 51,531 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in IES by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 459,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,619,000 after purchasing an additional 41,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IES by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 14,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IESC stock opened at $50.45 on Thursday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 5,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $324,728.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Matthew J. Simmes bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.29 per share, with a total value of $51,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 58.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and management of operating subsidiaries in business activities across a variety of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial and Infrastructure Solutions. The Communications segment provides technology infrastructure products and services to large corporations and independent businesses.

