AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.88 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) will report sales of $109.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $115.27 million and the lowest is $104.50 million. AeroVironment reported sales of $78.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full-year sales of $456.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $455.33 million to $457.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $480.70 million, with estimates ranging from $479.10 million to $482.29 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.77 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

AVAV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Imperial Capital began coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.14.

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $62.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.54 and its 200 day moving average is $93.06. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $53.50 and a fifty-two week high of $143.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3,128.44 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva USA bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in AeroVironment by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

