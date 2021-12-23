Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $19.43

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.43 and traded as low as $18.67. Alps Alpine shares last traded at $18.67, with a volume of 246 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alps Alpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.65.

Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. Alps Alpine had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 0.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Alps Alpine Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APELY)

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and devices. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment involves in the development, manufacturing and sale of electronic components such as sensors, switches, encoders, potentiometers, connectors, communication modules, current sensors, actuators, printers and energy harvester.

