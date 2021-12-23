Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $22.18

Revolution Bars Group plc (LON:RBG)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 22.18 ($0.29) and traded as low as GBX 19.50 ($0.26). Revolution Bars Group shares last traded at GBX 21 ($0.28), with a volume of 1,327,301 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 22.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 22.19. The company has a market capitalization of £49.35 million and a P/E ratio of -0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70.

About Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG)

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city centre high streets across the United Kingdom. Its bars offer food and drinks. As of December 16, 2020, the company operated 67 bars, including 49 bars under the Revolution and 18 under the RevoluciÃ³n de Cuba brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

