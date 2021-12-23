BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.48

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.48 and traded as low as $14.29. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund shares last traded at $14.36, with a volume of 21,456 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average is $14.71.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MFL)
BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.
Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.