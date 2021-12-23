BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.48

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.48 and traded as low as $14.29. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund shares last traded at $14.36, with a volume of 21,456 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average is $14.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 319,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 47,134 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,568,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 8.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,609,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,772,000 after acquiring an additional 31,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MFL)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

