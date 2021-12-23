Critical Contrast: GigaMedia (GIGM) versus Its Competitors

GigaMedia (NASDAQ: GIGM) is one of 104 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare GigaMedia to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GigaMedia and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|GigaMedia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|GigaMedia Competitors
|960
|3970
|8317
|272
|2.58
Institutional & Insider Ownership
3.6% of GigaMedia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of GigaMedia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Volatility & Risk
GigaMedia has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GigaMedia’s peers have a beta of 1.31, indicating that their average share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares GigaMedia and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GigaMedia
|-49.16%
|-5.26%
|-4.86%
|GigaMedia Competitors
|-8.92%
|-7.86%
|-2.40%
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares GigaMedia and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GigaMedia
|$6.88 million
|-$1.29 million
|-8.77
|GigaMedia Competitors
|$6.20 billion
|$1.30 billion
|1.77
GigaMedia’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than GigaMedia. GigaMedia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Summary
GigaMedia peers beat GigaMedia on 9 of the 10 factors compared.
GigaMedia Company Profile
GigaMedia Ltd. engages in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.
