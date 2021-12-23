ANGLE (LON:AGL) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $127.86

ANGLE plc (LON:AGL)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 127.86 ($1.69) and traded as high as GBX 129.70 ($1.71). ANGLE shares last traded at GBX 128 ($1.69), with a volume of 192,910 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 127.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 122.31. The stock has a market cap of £297.95 million and a PE ratio of -16.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50.

ANGLE Company Profile (LON:AGL)

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products worldwide. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD multiplex analysis system used as the downstream analysis tool in the ovarian cancer clinical application.

