Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Salisbury Bank and Trust Company. The Company’s products and services are all of a nature of a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank is a full-service bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and commercial real estate, consumer and small business loans. It also offers trust and investment services. The Company operates offices located in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury, and Sharon, Connecticut, as well as in Sheffield and South Egremont, Massachusetts, and Dover Plains, New York; and a trust and investment services division in Lakeville, Connecticut. Salisbury Bancorp is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut. “

Shares of NASDAQ SAL opened at $51.44 on Wednesday. Salisbury Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.27 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $147.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.29 and a 200 day moving average of $50.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 11.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

In related news, Director Paul S. Hoffner bought 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.20 per share, for a total transaction of $30,067.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $2,201,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

