Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $52.00.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.83.

NASDAQ SRRK opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $847.86 million, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.13. Scholar Rock has a 12 month low of $21.84 and a 12 month high of $70.00.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 672.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Scholar Rock will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Scholar Rock news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 23,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $829,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $185,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,453 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,154. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 288,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

