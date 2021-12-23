Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAFE BULKERS is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly grain, iron ore and coal, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest consumers of marine drybulk transportation services. “

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Safe Bulkers in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.69.

Shares of SB stock opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $440.91 million, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.58. Safe Bulkers has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $91.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.79 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 40.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Safe Bulkers will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 8.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,493,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,029,000 after purchasing an additional 421,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 12.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,211,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,605,000 after purchasing an additional 351,790 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 111.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,524,872 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,446 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 1,369.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,373,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,952 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 23.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,017,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 378,700 shares during the period. 27.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

